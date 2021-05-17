Protests line up across Pakistan against Israeli attacks on Palestine

People in Balochistan took to the streets on Monday to protest against the ongoing violation of human rights in Palestine by Israel.

A rally was held by the Qaumi Ittehad in Chagai. Social activists, residents, and the district administration of Khuzdar protested and demanded an end to the assault on Palestinians as well.

They marched from the District Secretariat to the Candle Chowk. The protestors burned Israeli flags and chanted slogans against them.

A rally led by the deputy commissioner was organised in Qila Saifullah and Sibbi as well.

Activists and students across the country announced protests outside the press clubs in Islamabad and Lahore on Monday. A rally outside the chamber of commerce will be held in Sialkot on May 19.

In Karachi, the protest will be held outside the press club at 4pm on Wednesday.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman has, on the other hand, said that the country will observe a day of solidarity with Palestinians on May 21.

The Pakistani government has termed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip “intolerable”.

“The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“Ceasefire is our priority,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.