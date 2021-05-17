Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Protests line up across Pakistan against Israeli attacks on Palestine

Rallies announced in Karachi, Sialkot

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Protests line up across Pakistan against Israeli attacks on Palestine

Photo: Twitter

Listen to the story
People in Balochistan took to the streets on Monday to protest against the ongoing violation of human rights in Palestine by Israel. A rally was held by the Qaumi Ittehad in Chagai. Social activists, residents, and the district administration of Khuzdar protested and demanded an end to the assault on Palestinians as well. They marched from the District Secretariat to the Candle Chowk. The protestors burned Israeli flags and chanted slogans against them. A rally led by the deputy commissioner was organised in Qila Saifullah and Sibbi as well. Activists and students across the country announced protests outside the press clubs in Islamabad and Lahore on Monday. A rally outside the chamber of commerce will be held in Sialkot on May 19. In Karachi, the protest will be held outside the press club at 4pm on Wednesday. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman has, on the other hand, said that the country will observe a day of solidarity with Palestinians on May 21. The Pakistani government has termed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip “intolerable”. “The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. “Ceasefire is our priority,” he added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

People in Balochistan took to the streets on Monday to protest against the ongoing violation of human rights in Palestine by Israel.

A rally was held by the Qaumi Ittehad in Chagai. Social activists, residents, and the district administration of Khuzdar protested and demanded an end to the assault on Palestinians as well.

They marched from the District Secretariat to the Candle Chowk. The protestors burned Israeli flags and chanted slogans against them.

A rally led by the deputy commissioner was organised in Qila Saifullah and Sibbi as well.

Activists and students across the country announced protests outside the press clubs in Islamabad and Lahore on Monday. A rally outside the chamber of commerce will be held in Sialkot on May 19.

In Karachi, the protest will be held outside the press club at 4pm on Wednesday.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman has, on the other hand, said that the country will observe a day of solidarity with Palestinians on May 21.

The Pakistani government has termed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip “intolerable”.

“The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“Ceasefire is our priority,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Israel attacks Palestine
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

One Comment

  1. Ali Akbar  May 17, 2021 4:25 pm/ Reply

    Sirf Muzamat karte rahe ghe sare countries wo wahan logon ko shaheed karte rahe ghe or yahan sb muzamat,muzamat ki jaga koi action bhi lein sare,UN se pehle kabhi kuch hal ni hova ab kia kare ghi ye UN? Khuda Muslim Countires Mil k action lein,Muzamat karne se kch ni hota ,Muzamat karne se Palestine ki awam ka shahadat dena khtm ni hoga,

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Balochistan, Khuzdar, Qila Saifullah, Chagai, Palestine protest, Anti-Israel protest, Pakistan protest, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.