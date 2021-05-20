Proper cleaning of Karachi stormwater drains yet to start

The Sindh government has constituted a committee on efficient and timely cleaning of Karachi stormwater drains before the monsoon season.

The committee was formed on May 16 but the cleaning of drains has yet to start. The provincial cabinet earlier decided to start the cleaning work from May 20.

The seven-member committee includes the KMC municipal commissioner, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board managing director, KMC Municipal Services senior director, KMC Nullahs chief engineer, KMC Machine Pool Depot director, Public Private Partnership technical advisor (CLICK Project), Sindh Local Government department and any officer co-opted by the committee.

The committee has been tasked with the following responsibilities:

It shall be responsible for all activities/decisions relating to the efficient execution of nullah cleaning activity in the coming monsoon season

Ensuring compliance of fair procurement process as per the provision of Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules

Shortlisting the preferred contractors, keeping in view the selection criteria

Finalisation of the Bill of Quantities, items and item rates, keeping in view the composite schedule of rates or market rates with proper justification and analysis of all items

Finalisation of a third party (consultant) to monitor, spot-check and ensure compliance of nullah cleaning SOPs, and quantification and transportation of sludge to dumping points

Recommending payments to contractors after quantification and transportation of sludge to landfill sites by the third party

Shortlisting officers/field staff (from KMC or DMCs) for field duty on nullahs in each district

The committee will require a two-third majority of its members to make any decision.

How is this committee different from others constituted in the past?

SAMAA Digital spoke to SSWMB MD Zubair Channa, who is a member of the committee, in this regard. It is different in the sense that it has members from different local government departments, he said.

Channa said the committee members have already formulated a plan to clean stormwater drains. “We have worked out the details and performance of contractors and consultants, who have been cleaning Karachi nullahs.”

Sindh LG Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah and Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed would sit together and make a final decision regarding the authority of the committee, according to him.

“We are in a position to start proper cleaning of drains from June 1,” the SSWMB MD said. “But the Sindh government wants the process to begin in May. So, we may start working from May 25.”

The monsoon season in Karachi normally starts from the first week of July and lasts till August.

The committee worked out the expenditures on cleaning of drains last year, according to Channa. It cost Rs270 million.

This year, an estimated Rs400 million to Rs500 million would be spent on cleaning 41 KMC and 514 DMC nullahs.

Another committee member, KMC Municipal Services Senior Director Masood Alam, told SAMAA Digital that the cleaning work is to start in two to three days. The reason behind the delay was gathering the resources, including machinery, he said.

“This is the first time that the Sindh government has constituted a committee on the cleaning of drains,” Alam said. He is a Grade-20 officer, who is due to retire on June 6.

KMC Machine Pool Depot Director Noman Arshad said the cleaning work “temporarily” began on May 19. He said heavy machinery has been deployed at a few choking points in Central, Korangi and West districts.

The committee has been tasked with cleaning chocking points of 41 KMC and 514 DMC drains.

There are reports that the LG secretary and Karachi administrator have differences over authorizing the newly established committee.

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed is not in the favour of giving full authority to committee members, according to one of the officers. He wants a senior officer to head the committee and look after the entire activity.

Ahmed denies the claims. “I and the LG secretary are on the same page regarding giving full authority to the committee,” he told SAMAA Digital.

The Karachi administer maintains the committee has full authority to take decisions on the cleaning of drains.

Ehtram-ul-Haq, former chairman of UC-27 in District East, says the DMCs would start cleaning drains in the start of May during the tenure of former KMC mayor Wasim Akhtar.

The Sindh government is unable to devise and execute a plan to clean drains, he said.