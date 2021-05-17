Prime suspect denies murdering British-Pakistani woman in Lahore

The prime suspect in the murder case of a British-Pakistani woman recorded his statement in a Lahore court on Monday.

Saad Ameer Butt, who has been granted interim bail in the case, appeared before a trial court and denied the murder charges. He said that he was friends with the 26-year-old woman but then they stopped talking following an argument.

Butt claimed that Mahira even tried to file a kidnapping case against him after their fight. He said that he stopped talking to her after this and she grew close with second suspect Zahid Jadoon.

The police said that they are trying to place Zahid’s name on the blacklist to stop him from leaving the country.

The woman was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 5.

According to the investigating officer, the victim was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months back. She was living with a friend in a house in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the investigating officer added.

“We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities,” a foreign office spokesperson said.