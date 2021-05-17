Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Prime suspect denies murdering British-Pakistani woman in Lahore

Woman was found dead on May 5

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Prime suspect denies murdering British-Pakistani woman in Lahore

Photo: Online

The prime suspect in the murder case of a British-Pakistani woman recorded his statement in a Lahore court on Monday.

Saad Ameer Butt, who has been granted interim bail in the case, appeared before a trial court and denied the murder charges. He said that he was friends with the 26-year-old woman but then they stopped talking following an argument.

Butt claimed that Mahira even tried to file a kidnapping case against him after their fight. He said that he stopped talking to her after this and she grew close with second suspect Zahid Jadoon.

The police said that they are trying to place Zahid’s name on the blacklist to stop him from leaving the country.

The woman was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 5.

According to the investigating officer, the victim was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months back. She was living with a friend in a house in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the investigating officer added.

“We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities,” a foreign office spokesperson said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial'
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.