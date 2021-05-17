PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari resigns over Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry

PM’s special assistant for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has resigned owing to the allegations against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project inquiry.

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered on Monday the anti-corruption watchdog to look into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal requisition of land in the project.

The NAB chief directed for an impartial, merit-based and transparent inquiry, according to a NAB statement. He asked the anti-graft body to identify those responsible so that they could be brought to justice.

“My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges,” Bukhari said on Twitter.

“Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies.”

He said he had nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing real estate project. Bukhari, however, called for a judicial inquiry into the matter conducted by “capable personnel”.

“This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry,” he said.