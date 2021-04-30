PML-N’s Tarar accuses PPP of systematic rigging in NA-249 Karachi

Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Says it was matter of life and death for PPP

PML-N leader Ata Tarar has accused the PPP of systematically rigging the NA-249 Karachi by-polls.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani helped his party rig the polls on the directives of his leadership, Tarar said on SAMAA TV’s show Sawaal Friday night.

Ghani did so because the by-election had become “a matter of life and death” for his party, Tarar said.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail clinched the NA-249 Karachi seat after receiving 16,156 votes, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

Mandokhail was followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, who bagged 15,473 votes.

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator in March.