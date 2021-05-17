PML-N Sheikhupura rally: Javed Latif’s son booked for SOP violation

A case has been registered against the son and two brothers of PML-N’s Javed Latif for organising a party rally in Sheikhupura and violating coronavirus SOPs.

Hundreds of people attended the rally and no precautionary measures were take, the FIR said. The case has been filed under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. 270: Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

It mentions sections 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020.

Maryam Nawaz also attended the rally that was held on May 16. She spoke against the case filed against Javed Latif. She remarked that political leaders are always called traitors by the opponents, adding that Fatima Jinnah was also labelled a traitor by the forces scared of her.

Latif is being targetted for supporting Nawaz Sharif, she remarked.

