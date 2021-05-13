Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N leadership in Pakistan doesn’t support Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Chaudhry

Says the ex-PM has always attempted to humiliate the military

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PML-N leadership in Pakistan does not support the views of party leader Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed Thursday.

"Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer and Ayaz Sadiq won't be seen [supporting Nawaz]," Chaudhry said in an interview with SAMAA TV. "Zubair Omar, Musaddiq Malik and Maryam Aurangzeb are TV politicians."

He said the mid-tier PML-N leadership and party workers were facing hardships in the country. The minister urged PML-N members to question their leadership.

"Nawaz Sharif has always attempted to humiliate the military," he said. "This isn't just Imran Khan's fight, but the entire country's."

Chaudhry said that the institutions would also have to play their role in this regard.

