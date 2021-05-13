PML-N leadership in Pakistan doesn’t support Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Chaudhry

Says the ex-PM has always attempted to humiliate the military

"Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer and Ayaz Sadiq won't be seen [supporting Nawaz]," Chaudhry said in an interview with SAMAA TV. "Zubair Omar, Musaddiq Malik and Maryam Aurangzeb are TV politicians."

He said the mid-tier PML-N leadership and party workers were facing hardships in the country. The minister urged PML-N members to question their leadership.

"Nawaz Sharif has always attempted to humiliate the military," he said. "This isn't just Imran Khan's fight, but the entire country's."

Chaudhry said that the institutions would also have to play their role in this regard.