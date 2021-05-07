Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s name put on no-fly ECL list

He was indicted in the Narowal Sports City case

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s name put on no-fly ECL list
Listen to the story
The Interior Ministry has placed PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name on the Exit Control List. It was included in the no-fly list on the National Accountability Bureau's request over the Narowal Sports City Complex case. The case is being heard by an accountability court in Islamabad. The federal cabinet approved the decision on Friday. Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency. According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the project, which was initiated in 2009. In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement. Iqbal had challenged the reference against him and raised reservations over what he has termed a ‘fake case’. The court dismissed his reservations and allowed NAB to continue the investigation.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Interior Ministry has placed PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s name on the Exit Control List.

It was included in the no-fly list on the National Accountability Bureau’s request over the Narowal Sports City Complex case. The case is being heard by an accountability court in Islamabad.

The federal cabinet approved the decision on Friday.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal had challenged the reference against him and raised reservations over what he has termed a ‘fake case’. The court dismissed his reservations and allowed NAB to continue the investigation.

 
ahsan IQBAL ECL NAB
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Ahsan Iqbal, Narowal Sports City Complex, Islamabad accountability court, NAB, Interior Ministry, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.