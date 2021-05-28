PM to take calls from public on Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again take calls from Pakistanis on Sunday (May 30), according to PTI senator Faisal Javed.

He will be personally answering the public’s queries. People who want to talk to the PM can dial 051-9224900. He will begin taking calls at 3pm.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر آپکی براہِ راست بات چیت کی چوتھی نشست – انشاء اللہ

30 مئ بروز اتوار – سہہ پہر 3 بجے-

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپکی گفتگو ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائیگی pic.twitter.com/WS3oaXFMAN — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 28, 2021

Javed said that the calls would be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media.

The premier first took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020, to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, he has interacted with the public three times more: February 1, 2021, May 10, 2021 and April 4, 2021.

He has answered multiple questions on the sugar scandal, increasing rape cases in Pakistan, and inflation in his previous calls.

