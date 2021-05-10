PM Khan to take calls from Pakistanis on Tuesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again take phone calls from Pakistanis on May 11.

He is expected to personally answer people’s queries.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان ایک بار پھر فون پر آپکے ساتھ براہِ راست بات کریں گے- انشاء اللہ

11 مئ بروز منگل -دوپہر 1:30 بجے-

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپ کی بات چیت -ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/phJkkO3nNK — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 10, 2021

The news has been confirmed by Senator Faisal Javed. He remarked that the calls would be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media.

People who want to talk to the PM can dial 051-9224900. He will begin taking calls at 1:30pm.

The premier first took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020 to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, he has interacted with the public two times more: February 1, 2021 and April 4, 2021.

