Monday, May 24, 2021
PM Khan launches Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme

The initiative will help beneficiaries draw, save money

Posted: May 24, 2021
Posted: May 24, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative in Islamabad today (Monday). He will be briefed on the key features of the programme. Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries will have the option of either drawing their money or saving money into their digital wallets. The initiative will help Kafaalat households manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs, and invest to increase their earnings which will help them fight poverty. Initial transactions through these accounts will include balance inquiry, cash in and cash out, transfer funds received from Ehsaas programme to mobile accounts, mobile top-up, utility bill payments, and money transfers. The aim of the programme is to encourage savings which will help alleviate poverty. It will also deepen the financial inclusion initiated under the 'One Woman One Bank Account Policy'.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative in Islamabad today (Monday).

He will be briefed on the key features of the programme.

Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries will have the option of either drawing their money or saving money into their digital wallets.

The initiative will help Kafaalat households manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs, and invest to increase their earnings which will help them fight poverty.

Initial transactions through these accounts will include balance inquiry, cash in and cash out, transfer funds received from Ehsaas programme to mobile accounts, mobile top-up, utility bill payments, and money transfers.

The aim of the programme is to encourage savings which will help alleviate poverty. It will also deepen the financial inclusion initiated under the ‘One Woman One Bank Account Policy’.

 
