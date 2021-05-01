PM Khan invites opposition for talks on election reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan renewed on Saturday his call for election reforms in Pakistan and once again invited the opposition to join the government’s efforts in this regard.

In a series of tweets, PM Khan said that all political parties were crying foul despite a low turnout in NA-249 Karachi by-election. The same happened in the Daska and Senate by-polls, he said.

The results of the NA-249 Karachi by-election were held back on Saturday, after they were challenged by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail.

Ismail requested for a recount and a two-member ECP bench decided to grant it. The ECP said in a two-page note that since every candidate was complaining of how polling had taken place, they could withhold the results that had not been declared final anyway.

Notices have been issued to all candidates to appear before the ECP on May 4.

“Apart from the 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over the credibility of election results,” the prime minister said.

Trump’s team did everything to dispute 2020 presidential election result but because technology [was] used in electoral process, not one irregularity was found.”

For a year now, he said, the government has been asking the opposition to cooperate with it and help reform the current electoral system.

“Our government is determined and we will put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology,” PM Khan said.

This would bring transparency and credibility to elections and strengthen democracy in Pakistan, he added.