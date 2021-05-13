PM Khan, Erdogan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities internationally

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have vowed to mobilise the international community to stop Israeli attacks on Palestine.

In a phone call Wednesday night, the leaders discussed the human rights violations on the people of Gaza. They have decided to take the matter to the United Nations.

According to a press release issued by the prime minister’s office, the foreign ministers of both countries will be working together closely on the matter.

PM Khan and Erdogan discussed the former’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia and Turkey’s role in the Afghan peace process. The prime minister stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal of US troops, adding that Pakistan will continue to support the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

After this, the leaders exchanged Eid greetings.

PM Khan condemned the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in which hundreds of people were injured. He urged Muslim countries to come together and speak up on the “flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli forces”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, too, has urged the United Nations to hold a meeting on these attacks as soon as possible.

