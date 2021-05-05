PM Khan displeased with Pakistani diplomats in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Wednesday displeasure over mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by diplomats at the country's foreign missions and embassies.

The prime minister was addressing Pakistani diplomats across the world through a video link. Embassies' treatment of Pakistani citizens is not good, he said.

PM Khan said this indifference of diplomats is unacceptable. He was particularly displeased with Pakistani diplomats appointed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The number of complaints in Saudi Arabia and the UAE was high, according to the Pakistan premier. Complaints were received against embassies on the citizen's portal too.

"Pakistani embassies cannot continue to function the way they have been functioning," he said, adding that the complaints from Saudi Arabia were being investigated.

"We wish for their treatment of overseas Pakistanis to improve," PM Khan said.

He said overseas Pakistanis are their asset and they saved the country from going bankrupt.