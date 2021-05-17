Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
PM Khan buried Shehbaz’s deal impression: Sheikh Rasheed

Says the premier won't let 'thieves' go

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has buried the speculations that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was going out of Pakistan as a result of a deal. “Imran Khan has buried the impression that he (Shehbaz Sharif) was going abroad after a bargain,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik. “He says he will not give them an NRO. “It’s a proof that Imran Khan will not let the thieves go,” the minister said. PM Khan will not let them get away till his last breath, he said. The government placed Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List on May 16. The PML-N president is facing multiple corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau. On May 7, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London. As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London. He was, however, offloaded from a Doha-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.
