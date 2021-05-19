PM Imran Khan to visit Mohmand Dam, review progress

Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Posted: May 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
PM inaugurated the Mohmand Dam in 2019. Photo: Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Mohmand Dam site on Wednesday and review its construction progress. The construction of the project began in May 2019 and has been ongoing despite the coronavirus pandemic. The dam is being built on Swat River to prevent flooding. This multipurpose dam costing Rs309.6 billion will have a height of 213m. It will have a water storage capacity of 1.293 million acre-feet and help generate 800 megawatts of electricity. Once completed, the Mohmand Dam will bring in benefits worth approximately Rs51 billion in the sectors of electricity, agriculture, and food production. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project site today. The dam is the first mega dam in 5 decades.Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed the groundbreaking of the project on May 2,2019#PakistanProgressesWithPMIK pic.twitter.com/ZVX0ipcljl— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 19, 2021 During his visit, the PM will meet WAPDA Chairperson Muzammil Hussain. The Water and Power Development Authority aims to complete the project by 2025. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit Peshawar for the inauguration of a low-cost housing project. Over 2,000 family flats will be given propriety rights to registered labourers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A 3% quota for widows and 2% for disabled persons have been allocated as well. The low-cost housing project also has a school comprising 30 classrooms. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Mohmand Dam site on Wednesday and review its construction progress.

The construction of the project began in May 2019 and has been ongoing despite the coronavirus pandemic. The dam is being built on Swat River to prevent flooding.

This multipurpose dam costing Rs309.6 billion will have a height of 213m. It will have a water storage capacity of 1.293 million acre-feet and help generate 800 megawatts of electricity.

Once completed, the Mohmand Dam will bring in benefits worth approximately Rs51 billion in the sectors of electricity, agriculture, and food production.

During his visit, the PM will meet WAPDA Chairperson Muzammil Hussain. The Water and Power Development Authority aims to complete the project by 2025.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit Peshawar for the inauguration of a low-cost housing project. Over 2,000 family flats will be given propriety rights to registered labourers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A 3% quota for widows and 2% for disabled persons have been allocated as well.

The low-cost housing project also has a school comprising 30 classrooms.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
