PM Imran Khan to take calls from public at 1:30pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take calls from the public from 1:30 pm onwards today.

Pakistanis can dial 051-9224900 and talk to him.

Senator Faisal Javed had tweeted the update on Monday. He remarked that the calls would be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media.

The premier first took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020 to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, he has interacted with the public two times more: February 1, 2021 and April 4, 2021.

The last time the premier took calls from the public, he talked at length about corruption and inflation. But what attracted both fury and resentment was his comments on rising rape cases in Pakistan.

A caller asked him what steps have been taken to curb the problem. In response, he termed obscenity a “Western” and “Indian” concept. He said obscenity is the major reason why sexual crimes are rising; including what he thinks is a decline in purdah.

Many people accused him of excusing rapists when he said not everyone has the willpower to resist temptation, and that temptation can only be avoided by purdah.

The PM also said that importing Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is among his efforts to curb rape in society by introducing modest culture.

Many people wonder what the prime minister thinks of minors being raped to death, as it hardly concerns purdah in their case. A report by NGO Sahil states that at least eight children were sexually assaulted a day in the first half of 2020.

According to Senator Sherry Rehman, 6% of women faced sexual abuse during the pandemic.

