Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Planning to go north post-May 24? Read these SOPs

Tourists to carry negative Covid-19 test reports, CNICs

Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Planning to go north post-May 24? Read these SOPs

Photo: AFP

Tourist spots across Pakistan will reopen from May 24, the National Command and Operation Centre announced on Saturday. The forum has issued guidelines for people, both local and international, planning to travel across the country anytime soon. Hotels and guest houses to only allow travelers with negative Covid-19 test reports and CNICs Travelers above the age of 40 to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA From June 1, travelers above the age of 50 years won't be allowed inside hotels without vaccine certificates People above the age of 40 won't be allowed to stay at hotels without vaccine certificates from July 1Travelers to sign health declaration forms before entering a tourist site Tourists to be served food inside hotel rooms One person allowed to book one room Tour operators and hotel management to ensure vaccination of staff members Tour operators have been instructed to submit details of tourists to their district administration before visiting the tourist spots. People have been told to wear masks at all times and avoid gatherings in large groups. For foreign travelers, they need to read up on Pakistan's quarantine and Covid-19 testing protocols before traveling. Anyone violating the SOPs will be fined or even sent to jail. District administrations have been instructed to ensure the precautionary measures are followed. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 88 people died in the last 24 hours, while over 4,000 new cases were reported countrywide. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Coronavirus government updates Travel
