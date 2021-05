Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with First Lady Bushra on Saturday.

He was received at the Royal Court, Al-Salam Palace, where delegation-level talks were held between the PM and Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman to affirm commitment to deepen Pakistan-Saudi relations in all fields.



First Lady Bushra arriving in the holy city of Madina with Prime Minister Imran Khan. As a mark of respect, the couple did not wear shoes. Photos: PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Madina Saturday with First Lady Bushra to pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). He was received by Madina Governor Munawwara Ameer Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.