Peshawar additional AC dies of coronavirus

Shams-ul-Islam, who was Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, died of coronavirus Tuesday. He was under treatment at the Hayatabad Medical Complex, and was on ventilator since the past week.

Shams-ul-Islam was deployed at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham during the first wave of corona in Pakistan. He was the recipient of a provincial government award for his services.

Coronavirus has claimed 135 deaths in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19,752. At least 2,566 new cases were reported.