Perween Rahman case: ATC reserves verdict on sister’s plea

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has reserved its verdict on the plea seeking to record statements of members of the five joint investigation teams formed to investigate the murder of social worker Perween Rahman. It will be announced on May 24.

Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013. Five men, including Abdul Raheem Swati, Ayaz Shamzai, Amjad Khan, Ahmed Ali, and Imran Swati, have been accused of the murder.

Aquila Ismail, Rahman’s sister, requested the court to summon 20 witnesses to record their statements against the suspects. Her lawyer Salahuddin Panhwar told the ATC-VII judge that five JITs have been formed to investigate the case on the orders of the Supreme Court. These teams included members of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency, Military Intelligence and Pakistan Rangers.

A new JIT was formed to investigate her murder in February 2018 on the orders of the Supreme Court after Rahman’s sister Aquila Ismail said that two earlier JITs, constituted by the Sindh government, failed to investigate the case properly.

On March 22, 2018 the Sindh police had conceded before the top court that Rahman was killed by people threatened by her efforts against land grabbing. However, the joint investigation team failed to find any link between the social activist’s murder and the land mafia.

The report denied the involvement of TTP commander Qari Bilal in her murder. He was shot dead a day after Rahman was killed.

Perween Rahman’s assassination

Rahman was shot dead on March 13, 2013 on her way home from office. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died.

She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Perween mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.

She also led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. Perween was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.