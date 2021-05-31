PDM meeting: Shehbaz unwilling to compromise, Maryam stays mum

Many members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement were left stunned after PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, who is known for his diplomatic approach towards politics, made it clear that they won’t make any more compromises.

No person will go to any office of any institution, and everything will be discussed in Parliament, he remarked. Parliament is the main forum and all institutions are answerable to it.

The PML-N president remarked that the opposition alliance will have to move forward now without looking to anyone for their help. “Nawaz Sharif’s stance is the same as mine,” he reportedly said.

Members also noticed that Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PML-N Founder Nawaz Sharif, stayed silent during the meeting.

A participant also mentioned PPP and ANP during the meeting. He was, however, shushed by other members who categorically said that discussing the two parties was nothing but a waste of time.

