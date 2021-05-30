PDM announces new protests across Pakistan

The Pakistan Democratic Party has announced a fresh wave of anti-government protests across the country starting July 4.

On Saturday, the opposition alliance met to discuss its future strategies. Talking to the media later in Islamabad, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the first rally will be held in Swat.

On July 29, another demonstration will be held in Karachi. Rehman announced a “massive protest” in Islamabad on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris and Palestinians.

The JUI-F leader said that the PDM has rejected the government’s ordinance on electronic voting. The Election Commission of Pakistan should call a meeting of all political parties to take a unanimous decision on electoral reforms, he said.

A delegation of the opposition allowance will visit journalist Asad Toor’s residence as well. He was recently attacked by unknown men.

Responding to a question regarding PPP, Rehman said that the political party no longer a member of the alliance. “They can still contact the PDM leadership and apprise them about their intentions.”

