PDM announces new protests across Pakistan

It rejected government's electronic voting ordinance

The Pakistan Democratic Party has announced a fresh wave of anti-government protests across the country starting July 4. On Saturday, the opposition alliance met to discuss its future strategies. Talking to the media later in Islamabad, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the first rally will be held in Swat. On July 29, another demonstration will be held in Karachi. Rehman announced a "massive protest" in Islamabad on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris and Palestinians. The JUI-F leader said that the PDM has rejected the government's ordinance on electronic voting. The Election Commission of Pakistan should call a meeting of all political parties to take a unanimous decision on electoral reforms, he said. A delegation of the opposition allowance will visit journalist Asad Toor's residence as well. He was recently attacked by unknown men. Responding to a question regarding PPP, Rehman said that the political party no longer a member of the alliance. "They can still contact the PDM leadership and apprise them about their intentions." Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM protests, protests in Pakistan, PPP
 

