Patient injured after lift falls at Quetta hospital

A patient, identified as Waleed, suffered major injuries after the lift at the Quetta Civil Hospital fell because of a malfunction on Friday.

Waleed was brought to the hospital earlier this week after he was injured in a road accident near the Benazir Bridge. On Friday, he was being shifted from the ICU to the general ward after an operation.

The victim’s condition deteriorated after the lift fell. He has been moved to the ICU again and is presently on a ventilator.

The hospital management said that there was no negligence on their part. But according to Quetta spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the incident took place as the lift was overweighed.

“Instead of four, there were eight people inside when it fell,” he said, adding that the lift was being repaired.

