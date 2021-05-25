Pandemic showed digital access should be declared fundamental right: Tabadlab

The pandemic has showed that mobile and internet services are a need, not a luxury, and hence, Pakistan must declare digital access a fundamental right. This was said in a policy paper by Islamabad-based Tabadlab.

In a policy paper titled CONNECTING PAKISTAN – Covid-19 as a Catalyst for Digital Transformation, the research organisation summarised the technology challenges to effective and quick access to information and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Digital access stood out as the single most significant factor shaping people’s experience during the pandemic as it improved readiness to respond to disruptions caused by Covid-19,” it said.

The paper said that gender inequality, rural-urban divide and digital literacy exacerbated the slow response to the pandemic. It made the following recommendations for the government going forward: