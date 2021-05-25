Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Pandemic showed digital access should be declared fundamental right: Tabadlab

'Telecom sector should be prioritised'

Posted: May 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pandemic showed digital access should be declared fundamental right: Tabadlab

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The pandemic has showed that mobile and internet services are a need, not a luxury, and hence, Pakistan must declare digital access a fundamental right. This was said in a policy paper by Islamabad-based Tabadlab.

In a policy paper titled CONNECTING PAKISTAN – Covid-19 as a Catalyst for Digital Transformation, the research organisation summarised the technology challenges to effective and quick access to information and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Digital access stood out as the single most significant factor shaping people’s experience during the pandemic as it improved readiness to respond to disruptions caused by Covid-19,” it said.

The paper said that gender inequality, rural-urban divide and digital literacy exacerbated the slow response to the pandemic. It made the following recommendations for the government going forward:

  • Access to the internet and digital engagement should be treated at par with other basic necessities. This will prompt improved regulatory measures, better and more equitable tax incidence on the consumption of these services, and faster adoption of digital.
  • The urban-rural divide and gender should be considered in policymaking. Funds utilisation under the Universal Service Fund should be improved and ancillary use-cases that go beyond telecom infrastructure should be included to spur innovation for increasing device ownership, internet usage, provision of services like education and health, and innovative models involving local communities.”
  • The Ministry of Human Rights can partner with telecommunications companies and civil society networks to design awareness campaigns that encourage digital access for women. An effective digital harassment policy is also necessary to ensure women’s online safety—this can be achieved through collaboration with digital rights NGOs.
  • the non-salary budget in recurrent expenditures for education should be redirected to invest in ICT training, digital equipment and education technology initiatives for both students and teachers, whose digital readiness is required for optimal results.
  • The ICT and telecommunications sector must be included as a parameter for disaster planning in order to ensure connectivity during future crises.
  • The government should ensure success of Special Technology Zones and provide incentives to the ICT sector. It should promote entrepreneurship.






 

 
 

 

