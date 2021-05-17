Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan’s parliament passes resolution condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine

It says Jewish settlements in Palestine are intolerable

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s parliament passes resolution condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Pakistan’s parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday, condemning “Israel’s unconscionable brutality” in Palestine. The resolution tabled by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Israeli settlements in Palestine were intolerable and the Jewish state must end its occupation of Palestinian areas immediately. The resolution called for action against Israel for its war crimes. The development comes amid days of Israeli air strikes targeting the Gaza Strip. The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and 10 in Israel since Monday, according to authorities on either side. Calls for ceasefire Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Israeli aggression in Palestine was “intolerable” and his country would raise its voice against it at every forum. “The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Israel should not be given immunity for “crimes against humanity” and breaking “international laws,” he said. “Ceasefire is our priority,” the minister added. He condemned the destruction of media offices in Palestine, calling it “an attempt to silence the voices”.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan’s parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday, condemning “Israel’s unconscionable brutality” in Palestine.

The resolution tabled by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Israeli settlements in Palestine were intolerable and the Jewish state must end its occupation of Palestinian areas immediately.

The resolution called for action against Israel for its war crimes.

The development comes amid days of Israeli air strikes targeting the Gaza Strip.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and 10 in Israel since Monday, according to authorities on either side.

Calls for ceasefire

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Israeli aggression in Palestine was “intolerable” and his country would raise its voice against it at every forum.

“The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Israel should not be given immunity for “crimes against humanity” and breaking “international laws,” he said. “Ceasefire is our priority,” the minister added.

He condemned the destruction of media offices in Palestine, calling it “an attempt to silence the voices”.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan Palestine, Pakistan Israel, Gaza news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.