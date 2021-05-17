Pakistan’s parliament passes resolution condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine

Pakistan’s parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday, condemning “Israel’s unconscionable brutality” in Palestine.

The resolution tabled by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Israeli settlements in Palestine were intolerable and the Jewish state must end its occupation of Palestinian areas immediately.

The resolution called for action against Israel for its war crimes.

The development comes amid days of Israeli air strikes targeting the Gaza Strip.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and 10 in Israel since Monday, according to authorities on either side.

Calls for ceasefire

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Israeli aggression in Palestine was “intolerable” and his country would raise its voice against it at every forum.

“The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Israel should not be given immunity for “crimes against humanity” and breaking “international laws,” he said. “Ceasefire is our priority,” the minister added.

He condemned the destruction of media offices in Palestine, calling it “an attempt to silence the voices”.