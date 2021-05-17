Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine

The Edhi Foundation will dispatch its humanitarian teams to the Gaza Strip to help the Palestinians targeted by days of Israeli air strikes, Faisal Edhi said Monday.

“We spoke with the Palestinian embassy and they welcomed our help and one of their officers said he will come with us,” Edhi, who heads the welfare organization, told SAMAA TV.

He said the foundation is likely to be given visa by the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan Tuesday.

They will also have to obtain visa from the Egyptian embassy, according to Edhi. One of their teams will stay in Egypt and the other will enter Gaza.

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed 33 people in Gaza.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza since Monday and at 10 in Israel, according to authorities on either side.

Edhi said scores of Palestinians had been injured in the war and they were facing a shortage of emergency medicines in hospitals.

“We will supply the hospitals emergency medicines,” he said. “There is a shortage of medicine there.”

He said he would himself go to Palestine to lead the humanitarian effort. He will be joined by his son too.

Pakistan calls for ceasefire

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Israeli aggression in Palestine was “intolerable” and his country would raise its voice against it at every forum.

“The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Israel should not be given immunity for “crimes against humanity” and breaking “international laws,” he said. “Ceasefire is our priority,” the minister added.

He condemned the destruction of media offices in Palestine, calling it “an attempt to silence the voices”.