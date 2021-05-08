Pakistanis living abroad can now vote for general elections

Overseas Pakistanis will now be able to cast their votes in the country’s general elections.

This was made possible on Saturday with President Arif Alvi issuing the Election Amendment Ordinance, 2021 under Article 83 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The new law makes it possible for overseas Pakistanis to now cast their votes in a general election with technical assistance from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Under Section 103 of the amendment, the electoral body has been obliged to buy electronic voting machines. The ordinance has changed provisions on pilot schemes for voting facilities, electronic voting and biometric verification machines for overseas Pakistanis as well.

Last week, the federal cabinet approved the ordinance in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, electronic voting machines have been developed in the country, while work is underway on biometric and e-voting mechanisms.

