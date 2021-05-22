Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistani soldier killed in North Waziristan cross-border attack: ISPR

Terrorists targeted a Pakistan Army outpost from the Afghan side

Photo: AFP

A Pakistani soldier was killed in a terrorist attack on a checkpost near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday.

Terrorists fired from inside Afghanistan across the international border, according to the ISPR. Pakistani troops effectively returned the fire.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Umar Daraz received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom, it said. The 32-year-old hailed from Jhang.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on its side of the border.

The ISPR said it strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

