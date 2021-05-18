Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan will send medical aid to Palestine: information minister

PM Imran Khan's cabinet has approved the decision

SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Israeli troops fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest against Israeli occupation in the West Bank biblical town of Bethlehem on May 18, 2021, as Palestinians and Arab Israelis observed a strike to denounce the continuing airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Pakistan will send medical aid to Palestine to help the people targeted by days of Israeli airstrikes, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

“On humanitarian grounds, we will not only provide COVID-19 aid to Palestine but also send them emergency medical aid,” the minister said after a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

Edhi Foundation, Pakistan’s leading welfare organization, has already announced that it will send two teams to the Gaza strip to help the Palestinians.

“We will supply the hospitals emergency medicines,” Faisal Edhi told SAMAA TV Monday. “There is a shortage of medicine there.”

The development comes amid days of Israeli air strikes targeting the Gaza Strip.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 213 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza since Monday and 10 in Israel, according to authorities on either side.

Pakistan’s parliament also unanimously passed a resolution, condemning “Israel’s unconscionable brutality” in Palestine.

The resolution tabled by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Israeli settlements in Palestine were intolerable and the Jewish state must end its occupation of Palestinian areas immediately.

The resolution called for action against Israel for its war crimes.

 
