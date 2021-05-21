Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all neighbours including India: PM

Imran Khan spoke at the Future of Asia conference

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistan wants to maintain cordial and peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. In a virtual address at the Future of Asia Conference held in Japan, he urged the international community to take action against the atrocities inflicted upon the people of Indian Administered Kashmir and Palestine. "India will have to stop human rights violations in occupied territory and should rescind the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019, to resume dialogue." The PM revealed that presently Pakistan's utmost priority was to battle and defeat the coronavirus pandemic. "The virus has created the worst global health, economic, and social crisis in the past 100 years," he said, pointing out that this calls for immediate measures to be taken. "Low income countries should be provided with fiscal space to respond to the impacts of pandemic,"Address at Nikkei's 26th Conference on "Future of Asia"#FutureOfAsia pic.twitter.com/glWivbGqSn— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 21, 2021 The pandemic has damaged poor economies the most. It is important to keep economies open for recovery and be provided with fiscal space and liquidity for regrowth. The premier opened the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for investment from Asian countries. "CPEC has generated economic activity, employment and will enhance bilateral and regional trade," he said. "Pakistan has invited all friendly countries to join in investing in the several economic and industrial zones being established under the CPEC umbrella." Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Pakistan wants to maintain cordial and peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a virtual address at the Future of Asia Conference held in Japan, he urged the international community to take action against the atrocities inflicted upon the people of Indian Administered Kashmir and Palestine.

“India will have to stop human rights violations in occupied territory and should rescind the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019, to resume dialogue.”

The PM revealed that presently Pakistan’s utmost priority was to battle and defeat the coronavirus pandemic. “The virus has created the worst global health, economic, and social crisis in the past 100 years,” he said, pointing out that this calls for immediate measures to be taken.

The pandemic has damaged poor economies the most. It is important to keep economies open for recovery and be provided with fiscal space and liquidity for regrowth.

The premier opened the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for investment from Asian countries. “CPEC has generated economic activity, employment and will enhance bilateral and regional trade,” he said.

“Pakistan has invited all friendly countries to join in investing in the several economic and industrial zones being established under the CPEC umbrella.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 

 

