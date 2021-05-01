Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights

Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced.

The development comes amid the high prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the world and the rising number of infections in the country.

The NCOC said that no change has been made in the list of C-category countries. Islamabad has banned arrivals from these countries.

However, Pakistani passport-holders (stranded or on short-term visas) are allowed to travel to the country, subject to exemption by the authorities.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols:

Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)

Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan

Negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols

Positive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities

Mandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan

Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App

The new directives will be imposed from May 4 and will remain intact till May 20. The NCOC will meet again on May 18 to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases, while 146 people succumbed to the deadly virus. NCOC chief Asad Umar said that the total number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is 57% higher than during the peak in June last year.

UK variant in Sindh

The UK coronavirus variant responsible for the recent surge in infections across other provinces is now also spreading in Sindh, provincial health minister Dr Azra Pechuho has warned.

We carried out a genomic analysis of 22 virus samples from patients out of which 18 were found to be of the UK variant. There were also two cases detected of variant B1135, the Sindh health minister said.

A study carried out by the Karachi university revealed that around 50% of the new infections were of the UK variants while 25% are of the South African variants.