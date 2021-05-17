Pakistan to observe day of protest against Israel Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked treasury members and his spokespersons to prepare for observing Friday as a day of protest against Israeli brutalities in Gaza.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by the prime minister in Islamabad on Monday. The development comes amid days of Israeli air strikes targeting the Gaza Strip.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and 10 in Israel since Monday, according to authorities on either side.

The meeting was briefed on cases against National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Khan said the opposition leader was facing cases involving corruption worth billions of rupees.

“I do not have a personal issue with anyone,” he said. “The ones who looted national wealth cannot be spared.”

The premier promised to go to any length for the rule of law.

“Our 25-year-long struggle is meant for justice and the rule of law,” he said. “The process of accountability and this struggle will continue.”

PM Khan also said his government was making efforts to bring down inflation in the country. The benefit of positive economic indicators must be delivered to the people, he said.

The premier directed officials to focus on development projects and providing relief to the masses in the next budget.