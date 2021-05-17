Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan to observe day of protest against Israel Friday

PM Imran Khan asks treasury members to make preparations

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Pakistan to observe day of protest against Israel Friday

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked treasury members and his spokespersons to prepare for observing Friday as a day of protest against Israeli brutalities in Gaza.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by the prime minister in Islamabad on Monday. The development comes amid days of Israeli air strikes targeting the Gaza Strip.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by the unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and 10 in Israel since Monday, according to authorities on either side.

The meeting was briefed on cases against National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Khan said the opposition leader was facing cases involving corruption worth billions of rupees.

“I do not have a personal issue with anyone,” he said. “The ones who looted national wealth cannot be spared.”

The premier promised to go to any length for the rule of law.

“Our 25-year-long struggle is meant for justice and the rule of law,” he said. “The process of accountability and this struggle will continue.”

PM Khan also said his government was making efforts to bring down inflation in the country. The benefit of positive economic indicators must be delivered to the people, he said.

The premier directed officials to focus on development projects and providing relief to the masses in the next budget.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gaza Imran Khan Israel Pakistan Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Israel, Palestine, Gaza, Imran Khan, protest, air strikes, Israeli brutalities
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.