Pakistan to form special courts to decide on rape cases

The federal government will form special courts to decide on rape cases in the country, it emerged Tuesday.

The Ministry of Law has forwarded a summary regarding the formation of these courts to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the summary, sessions and additional sessions judges will be given special powers to decide on such cases.

It will be forwarded to the president after approval from the federal cabinet.

The Ministry of Law will notify the formation of special courts once the president approves the summary too.