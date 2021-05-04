Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan to form special courts to decide on rape cases

These courts will announce verdicts in four months

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan to form special courts to decide on rape cases

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The federal government will form special courts to decide on rape cases in the country, it emerged Tuesday.

The Ministry of Law has forwarded a summary regarding the formation of these courts to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the summary, sessions and additional sessions judges will be given special powers to decide on such cases.

It will be forwarded to the president after approval from the federal cabinet.

The Ministry of Law will notify the formation of special courts once the president approves the summary too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, rape, special courts, Ministry of Law
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.