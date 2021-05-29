Pakistan to facilitate pilgrims visiting Iraq: Shah Mahmood

Pakistan has been taking a number of measures to facilitate pilgrims (Zaireen) visiting Iraq, Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi said.

On a three-day visit to the neighbouring country, he met Iraq Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. “Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iraq,” Mahmood said on Saturday.

The fraternal relations between the two countries are deeply rooted in common history, religion and cultural values. “Pakistan and Iraq have huge opportunities of cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology and infrastructure development.”

The minister said that the resolution of the Palestine dispute was imperative for peace in the Middle East and South Asia.

The leaders discussed the need for collective efforts at the international level to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The minister added that Pakistan and Iraq can share their experiences and unite in the war against terrorism.

