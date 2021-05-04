Pakistan temporarily suspends arrivals from Iran, Afghanistan via land

The government has temporarily suspended arrivals from Iran and Afghanistan via land, it said in a notification Tuesday.

The restriction will be effective from 6pm on May 5 till May 20, according to the notification.

There will be no restriction on people travelling to Iran and Afghanistan from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani citizens in Iran and Afghanistan could also return to the country.

However, Afghan citizens will be allowed into the country in case they are in dire need of medical care.

Islamabad has informed the Iranian and Afghan authorities of the decision. Authorities will also double the staff on border crossings to test people for coronavirus.

The restriction will not apply to Afghan transit or cargo trade vehicles.