Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC

Educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

The announcement was made in view of the ongoing coronavirus case trends.

Education institutes earlier closed till May 17 will remain shut till May 23. The decision will be reviewed on May 18.

In Today’s NCOC session, it is decided that in view of ongoing disease trends, education institutes earlier closed till 17th May will continue to remain closed till 23rd May 21. Review will be carried out on 18th May 21. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 8, 2021

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended till Eid after experts warned that the third wave of the deadly virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

On April 27, all examinations were cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.

A number of universities across the country, such as the Allama Iqbal Open University and the Shah Abdul Latif University, have suspended classes as well.

In the last 24 hours, 120 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while over 4,000 new cases have been registered. The infection rate in Pakistan has been recorded at 8.54%. The government has encouraged people to stay home adn stay safe this Eid.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.