Pakistan reduces local flights by 40%

New schedule effective from May 5 to May 20

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Pakistan has reduced the number of local flights by 40% as it continues to battle the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued on Saturday a new flight schedule that will be effective from May 5 to May 20.

It allowed the Pakistan International Airlines 29 flights for Karachi and 55 for Lahore in a week.

The airlines can operate 76 flights for Islamabad and 41 for Peshawar. There will be no flights operated by the PIA for Quetta and Faisalabad.

The development comes amid high prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the world and the rising number of infections in the country.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases and 146 deaths from the deadly virus.

Earlier, the country decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum.

