Pakistan Railways to run 11 Eid trains from May 7

The Pakistan Railways will be running 11 special trains this Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken to facilitate people returning home. The first train will run from Lahore to Karachi on May 7. Two other special trains will run from Lahore to Karachi on May 9 and May 11.

On May 11 and May 12, special trains will run from Karachi to Multan and Rawalpindi.

The department has, on the other hand, suspended the Jinnah Express. These passengers will be adjusted to the Karakoram Express. The Karachi Express, Pak Business Express, and Green Line have been suspended as well.

According to railway authorities, the passengers who bought tickets for the cancelled trains have been informed and they will be adjusted in other trains.

Last month, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new SOPs for passengers travelling via train after coronavirus cases in the city rose. The railway department has been instructed to operate with a 70% cap. The reservation offices were told to avoid making 100% bookings.

Passengers are not allowed to board the train without a mask and social distancing is maintained between seats.

In the last 24 hours, 140 people died from the deadly virus, while over 4,000 new cases were reported countrywide.

