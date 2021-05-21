Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan Railways officer robs valuables worth Rs6m from Karachi house

Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan Railways officer robs valuables worth Rs6m from Karachi house

A Pakistan Railways officer robbed valuables worth Rs6 million from the house of the medical superintendent of Karachi's Railways Hassan Hospital. According to the police, the suspect took an eye-cataract machine worth Rs4.5 million, Rs200,000 cash, three watches, seven mobile phones, and two irons. "The robbery took place during Eid holidays," the investigating officer said. "The superintendent was staying at hospital during this time and reported the crime when he reached home on Friday." He added that the suspect has been working as a domestic worker for the employees of the hospital for the past eight years. A case has been registered against him at the Cantt police station. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime as well. Investigations to arrest the suspect are under way. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
