Pakistan puppeteer Farooq Qaiser laid to rest in Islamabad

Pakistan puppeteer and columnist Farooq Qaiser has been laid to rest in Islamabad's H-11 graveyard.

His funeral prayers were offered on Saturday and they were attended by his friends, family members, and fans.

It was initially being reported that his burial will be delayed for a day for his children but it didn't happen because their tickets couldn't be confirmed.

Qaiser, the man behind the legendary Uncle Sargam, passed away in Islamabad Friday evening.

He started working with Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1976. Uncle Sargam, created and voiced by him, appeared on the national television show Kaliyan in 1976.