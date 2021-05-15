Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan puppeteer Farooq Qaiser laid to rest in Islamabad

His funeral prayers were offered on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan puppeteer and columnist Farooq Qaiser has been laid to rest in Islamabad's H-11 graveyard.

His funeral prayers were offered on Saturday and they were attended by his friends, family members, and fans.

It was initially being reported that his burial will be delayed for a day for his children but it didn't happen because their tickets couldn't be confirmed.

Qaiser, the man behind the legendary Uncle Sargam, passed away in Islamabad Friday evening.

He started working with Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1976. Uncle Sargam, created and voiced by him, appeared on the national television show Kaliyan in 1976.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farooq Qaiser Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Today's outlook: Pakistan's Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise
Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.