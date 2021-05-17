Pakistan petroleum prices to remain unchanged for next 15 days

Ogra earlier proposed Rs1.9 increase in petrol price
The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged in Pakistan for the next 15 days, State Minister of Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Monday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in prices.
Ogra had proposed increasing petrol by Rs1.9 and high-speed diesel by Rs3.25 per liter.
A litre of petrol is currently being sold for Rs108.56, while that of high-speed diesel for Rs110.69.
Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days.