Pakistan increases outbound flights by 30%

The new directives will be implemented from May 18
Pakistan will operate an additional 30% flights for outbound passengers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Civil Aviation Authority notified on Wednesday.
“An additional 30% flight operation (schedule 2021 approved) has been accorded in addition to the 20% already allowed from May 2 to May 20,” the new directives stated.
These flights will only be allowed to take passengers out of the country. On the way back, they will bring cargo along with them. The new orders will be implemented from May 18.
According to the CAA spokesperson, the decision was taken to cater to the increasing number of passengers.
Earlier this month, after recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre, the aviation authority reduced 80% international flights in the country due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols: