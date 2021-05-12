Pakistan increases outbound flights by 30%

Pakistan will operate an additional 30% flights for outbound passengers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Civil Aviation Authority notified on Wednesday.

“An additional 30% flight operation (schedule 2021 approved) has been accorded in addition to the 20% already allowed from May 2 to May 20,” the new directives stated.

These flights will only be allowed to take passengers out of the country. On the way back, they will bring cargo along with them. The new orders will be implemented from May 18.

According to the CAA spokesperson, the decision was taken to cater to the increasing number of passengers.

Earlier this month, after recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre, the aviation authority reduced 80% international flights in the country due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols:

Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)

Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan

Negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols

Positive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities

Mandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan

Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App

