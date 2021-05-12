Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan increases outbound flights by 30%

The new directives will be implemented from May 18

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan increases outbound flights by 30%

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistan will operate an additional 30% flights for outbound passengers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Civil Aviation Authority notified on Wednesday. "An additional 30% flight operation (schedule 2021 approved) has been accorded in addition to the 20% already allowed from May 2 to May 20," the new directives stated. These flights will only be allowed to take passengers out of the country. On the way back, they will bring cargo along with them. The new orders will be implemented from May 18. According to the CAA spokesperson, the decision was taken to cater to the increasing number of passengers. Earlier this month, after recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre, the aviation authority reduced 80% international flights in the country due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols: Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in PakistanNegative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocolsPositive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authoritiesMandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan will operate an additional 30% flights for outbound passengers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Civil Aviation Authority notified on Wednesday.

“An additional 30% flight operation (schedule 2021 approved) has been accorded in addition to the 20% already allowed from May 2 to May 20,” the new directives stated.

These flights will only be allowed to take passengers out of the country. On the way back, they will bring cargo along with them. The new orders will be implemented from May 18.

According to the CAA spokesperson, the decision was taken to cater to the increasing number of passengers.

Earlier this month, after recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre, the aviation authority reduced 80% international flights in the country due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols:

  • Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)
  • Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan
  • Negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols
  • Positive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities
  • Mandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan
  • Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

 
CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY Coronavirus government updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
outbound flights, civil aviation authority, pakistan flights, flight operations in Pakistan, coronavirus cases, coronavirus SOPs,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.