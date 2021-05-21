Pakistan inaugurates Chinese-made nuclear power plant in Karachi

Pakistan and China have a unique relationship because the countries share an emotional attachment, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2, he said that the friendship between the neighbouring countries has progressed to people-to-people contact.

The new nuclear project in the city was launched on the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship. It will generate 1,100 megawatts of electricity and clean energy for Pakistan.

“This (K-2) is important because Pakistan is among the 10 countries most affected by climate change and global warming,” the PM said. “Pakistan’s glaciers produce 80% water supply for the country and they are melting rapidly.”

If we don’t take action now, our future generations will face huge challenges, he pointed out. “Through the project, the manpower in the country will be trained and China’s technology will be transferred into Pakistan.”

PM Khan highlighted a number of things Pakistan can learn from China such as population control, pollution control, and poverty alleviation.

“Ever since his rise to power, China’s president has punished over 400 ministers on charges of corruption,” he said, adding that the country has shown that a nation can only progress when its justice system is non-discriminatory.

We are lucky to have a neighbour who has grown to become one of the top superpowers of the world and Pakistan will benefit from that.

The premier added that CPEC, which started with the aim to enhance connectivity, has grown to benefit Pakistan in other sectors such as agriculture as well.

He lauded the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and expressed to reaffirm Pakistan’s 70-year old diplomatic ties with China.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.