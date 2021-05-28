Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan inaugurates 1,100MWe nuclear power plant on Youm-e-Takbir

Says it underscores role of nuclear technology in socio-economic development

Posted: May 28, 2021
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan marked its Youm-e-Takbir by inaugurating an 1,100MWe nuclear power plant in Karachi, its Foreign Office said Friday.

The country celebrates May 28 as Youm-e-Takbir in commemoration of the 1998 Chagai-I and Chagai-II nuclear tests. They made Pakistan the seventh country in the world to possess nuclear weapons, and the first in the Muslim world.

The power plant adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix, according to the Foreign Office.

This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people.

"Besides nuclear power generation, Pakistan has harnessed nuclear technology for public service in diverse areas, including cancer diagnosis and treatment, public health, agriculture, environment protection and industry," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said the nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of the country.

"On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Pakistan is committed to continue working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels."

The country has been actively contributing to international efforts to strengthen global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament, according to the statement.

It follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level.

HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

