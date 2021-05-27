Pakistan has no space for foreign military bases: minister

Asks people not to speculate on matters of foreign policy

“There is no space for any military base in Pakistan,” Qureshi told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz, referring to speculations about Islamabad providing its bases to the US.

Asked if the US desired so, the minister said it would be meaningless when they had already decided against it.

“We have decided that this desire won’t be fulfilled,” he said, urging people not to speculate on the matters of foreign policy.

Pakistan’s foreign office has already denied reports of any deal between Washington and Islamabad.

“There was no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged,” a foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan provided bases to the US to operate drones at one time.

President Arif Alvi recently told the Voice of America that his country won’t become “a base of US action in Afghanistan” after the withdrawal of US troops from the neighbouring country in September.

“I think we should be careful in ensuring the fact that Pakistan doesn’t become a base of US action in Afghanistan of any sort,” he said.