Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan govt approves Rs1.72 per unit increase in power tariff

The new rates will be applicable from October 2021

Posted: May 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The federal cabinet approved on Friday an increase of Rs1.72 per unit in the power tariff.

The decision was made on account of three different quarterly price adjustments, according to the Cabinet Division.

It approved an increase of 90 paisas on account of price adjustments for first and second quarters of FY2021.

Another 82-paisa increase in the tariff was approved to adjust the price for the fourth quarter.

The new rates will take effect from October 2021.

The cabinet didn’t approve an immediate increase in the power tariff, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said.

It has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to review the decision, he added.

