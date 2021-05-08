Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction

President Arif Alvi issued on Saturday the Parents Protection Ordinance, 2021 that aims to protect parents from forced eviction by their children.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents will be a punishable offense. Those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both.

President Alvi issued the ordinance under Article 89 of the constitution.

Parents will have the right to evict their children in case they own the property, according to the ordinance. But children may not evict parents even if they owned the house or paid the rent.

Children will have to vacate home in case they are given a written notice by their parents, it says.

They may have to face one-month imprisonment or fine, or both for failing to vacate it after being served a notice.

The deputy commissioner will have the powers to evict children. They could be arrested by the police without warrants after filing of a complaint by the parents.

The arrested individuals will be presented before a magistrate and both sides reserve the right to appeal.