Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood contracts Covid-19

Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I feel fine with mild symptoms,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he attended a Kamyab Jawan programme ceremony in Islamabad. He was accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. The federal minister even distributed cheques among the event participants and addressed them.

Pakistan has so far reported 905,852 cases of the virus along with 20,400 death. The country is battling the third wave of the deadly disease.

Prominent Pakistani political figures have battled the virus including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi among others.

The United Nations on Monday declared the world “at war” against Covid-19, as India’s death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres.

Deadly outbreaks in India, Brazil and elsewhere have pushed the global death toll past 3.4 million people, even as vaccination programmes in rich countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel have allowed them to ease restrictions.