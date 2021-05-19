Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am

The decisions will take effect from May 24

Posted: May 19, 2021
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The National Command and Operation Centre announced on Wednesday a number of decisions to ease the coronavirus restrictions in Pakistan.

The decisions were made at a meeting presided over by Planning Minister Asad Umar in Islamabad.

Here are the measures that will take effect from May 24:

  • Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till 12am
  • Takeaways allowed around the clock
  • Tourist spots allowed to open with strict COVID-19 protocols in place 
  • Schools and universities will be reopened in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity rate 
  • Gadani and Misri Shah industry will be re-opened from May 20

Restrictions that will be eased from June 1:

  • Outdoor weddings can take place with 150 guests
  • Schools and universities to reopen
  • Elective surgeries will resume June 1

The following measures will be reviewed on May 27:

  • Wearing masks in public places
  • Continuation of current in-bound and land border policy till further orders
  • All SSC / HSSC exams will be held after June 20. Professional exams will take place on a case-to-case basis as recommended by the Ministry of Education

The NCOC said the following restrictions will remain in place till further orders:

  • Closure of shrines, cinemas, indoor gyms
  • Ban on indoor dining  
  • Closure of amusement parks (walking / jogging tracks will stay open with strict SOPs)
  • Complete ban on sports, cultural and other events
  • Ban on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings (cultural, musical and religious)
  • Inter-provincial transport to remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays

Pakistan has reported 886,184 confirmed cases and 19,856 deaths from coronavirus. So far, 799,951 people have recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 66,377.

